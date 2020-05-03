Carlinville man killed in plane crash

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL – The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a fatal plane crash in near the Zelmaer Memorial Airport just outside of Palmyra Illinois. The incident happened Saturday (May 2nd) just after 4 p.m. in a field about a half-mile south of the airport.

Authorities say the only person in the plane, a single engine 2 seat 1996 Yakoview Yak-52, was 61-yerold Timothy Nelson of Carlinville Illinois. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is schedule for Monday, May 4th by the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office.