Caseyville police investigating early morning shooting

CASEYVILLE, Il. – Caseyville police officers are looking for a party bus and those that may have been on board after a shooting early Sunday morning.



Investigators say a fight broke out at a bar in Centreville. When one of the people involved called for a ride home they believe the party bus followed them to a home on botanical Avenue in Caseyville around 6 a.m.

Police believe multiple shooters fired shots into the home striking a man inside. The man was not killed.

Police say they’re looking for anyone on that bus to come forward. They believe the bus is black or brown and may have damage to it.