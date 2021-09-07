Caseyville police looking for an unidentified suspect

CASEYVILLE, Ill – The Caseyville Police Department is looking for a man in reference to a theft.

Police now say that the suspect is in the company of a white female, approximately 40, and a medium sized brown dog. Through investigation it is believed this trio is living a motel in the metro east.

Caseyville police report that the suspect may have been spotted Monday Sep. 6 in Fairview heights near Red Lobster and Best Buy. Police ask that citizens who may have seen the suspect call 911 or contact local law enforcement.

If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, police ask that they contact the Caseyville Police Department Detectives Division at (618) 344-2151 Extension 142. You may remain anonymous.