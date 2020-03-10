Castle Point residents voice concern over lack of county resources to help community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - The You Paid For It team answering residents cry for help in the North County Community of Castle Point.

The area of fewer than 3,000 people has been going downhill for decades.

There have been 3 murders and 5 shootings in Castle Point in the last year.

Resident trying to bring about a rebirth believe they been forgotten and kicked aside by St. Louis County Government.

Investigator Elliott Davis went to the community to hear from residents about recent shootings and homicides. A citizen’s organization says some of the resources intended for Castle Point have been squandered.

Elliott talked to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page about Castle Point and residents’ concerns.

He said he's working to make a change.

But residents say there's something that government leaders aren't doing enough of, and asking the residents themselves what they want to be done to make things better.