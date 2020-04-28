Breaking News
Castlewood State Park remains closed while St. Louis County parks reopen

BALLWIN, Mo. – Castlewood State Park remains temporarily closed along with many other Missouri state parks. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has reopened many larger parks today. But, a post on Castlewood State Park’s website says that they will be closed through May 3. It is not clear if they will reopen soon after that.

Missouri State Parks is closely monitoring the progression of COVID-19 and its effects in Missouri. While safety, stewardship and service are all very important to Missouri State Parks, safety is the top priority.

Source: Castlewood State Park’s website

St. Louis County initially closed the parks because they were too crowded. But now most people understand the importance of social distancing. Some Missouri State Parks are reopening with many other organizations across the state next week after the Governor’s announcement on Monday.

The latest information from Missouri State Parks on COVID-19 can be found here. A full list of temporary closures can be found here.

