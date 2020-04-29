Castlewood State Park to reopen on May 11

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Governor Mike Parson unveiled more about his plans to reopen the state today and that includes more information about when some state parks will open.

The Department of Natural Resources director said Castlewood State Park will reopen on May 11th. Here are some of the other measures during phase one of the return to normal operations.

On May 4, concession-operated lodging, dining, marina and retail operations will begin reopening at the discretion of the individual concessionaires and following Governor Parson’s recommended guidelines.



On May 11, Castlewood State Park, Elephant Rocks State Park, Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and State Park and Weston Bend State Park will reopen for day use only.



On May 18, the off-road-vehicle riding area at St. Joe State Park will reopen and will require daily permits to be purchased online; quantities may be limited to manage capacity.



Park campgrounds and park-run lodging will remain closed through May 18. Missouri State Parks continues to evaluate public-health data, applicable social-distancing guidelines and operational requirements to determine when it would be appropriate to resume these operations.

The DNR also says people need to follow the guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Governor Parson:

Keep a minimum distance of six feet between you and others.

Avoid crowded areas and groups of people.

Stay close-to-home and travel with only those from your household.

Wash your hands often.

Come prepared and carry hand sanitizers, soaps, wipes and water.

Share the trail and warn other trail users of your presence as you pass.

Avoid touching your face.

Avoid handshakes and hugs.

Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

Pack out what you pack in.

Be kind and considerate of others.

Most importantly, stay home if you are sick.

The DNR has more information on its Missouri State Parks page.