‘Cat eyes’ are prohibited at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS – A device called “cat eyes” has been getting confiscated at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL).
Four more of them were confiscated over the weekend of April 24 and April 25.
STL said “cat eyes” will be confiscated at TSA checkpoints and travelers could face legal action.
“Cat eyes” are prohibited by TSA and are considered a concealed weapon by St. Louis County ordinance.
STL reminds travelers to remove them before getting to the airport.
Click here for a list of other prohibited items.