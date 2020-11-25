‘Cat Eyes’ may turn your trip to St. Louis Lambert Airport into a visit with police

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Travelers going through TSA checkpoints may face legal action if they are caught with “Cat Eyes.” St. Louis Lambert Airpot warns that the self-defense device is considered a concealed weapon in St. Louis County if it is in someone’s pocket or luggage. Any passenger with the device will be removed from the security line and taken to the Airport Police Station. Travelers may be prosecuted under State statute or St. Louis County Ordinance.

The self-defense weapons are often put on keychains. The cat’s eyes become finger holes and the ears are spikes. They look charming but can be used to harm another person.

A representative from St. Louis Lambert Airport says that they have seen a rise in travelers carrying these devices. Most of the time TSA agents just confiscate them from people. But, if you want to make sure your trip is not interrupted by a visit to the Airport Police Station then you will want to leave the Cat Eyes at home.