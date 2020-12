ST. LOUIS – Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis is requiring churchgoers to make reservations for Christmas mass.

They have masses on Christmas Eve at 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and midnight. On Christmas Day masses are at 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and noon. Masks must be worn at all times.

Click here to make a reservation.

There will also be a livestream of the masses at midnight, 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

