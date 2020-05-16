Catholic Charities hosts food, toiletries, cleaning supplies giveaway Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS – Catholic Charities is hosting a drive-through giveaway for food, toiletries, and cleaning supplies Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until the 500 available care packages have been distributed.

The food includes hams, spare ribs, hamburger patties, fresh sandwiches and fresh produce. Supplies include hygiene products, laundry detergent, and more, as well as a $25 cash card.

The drive-through is taking place at 4445 Lindell Blvd in St. Louis. See signage on Lindell Blvd. at Boyle Ave. for line-up instructions.