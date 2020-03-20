Cathy’s Kitchen in Ferguson offering carryout to survive dine-in restrictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. - Cathy’s Kitchen in Ferguson is still open through the new restriction following concerns of the Coronavirus. She’s only offering carry-out right now and a special treat on the side of soup.

This new requirement from officials to only offer carry-out comes as they try to combat the coronavirus.

Cathy’s Kitchen is accepting tips to help out at this time, but she’s clear on her goal to give back to the community.

The business is available on Grubhub and will be open for regular business hours at 250 S Florissant Rd, Ferguson, MO 63135.