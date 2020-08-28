CBP plans to build border wall across Tijuana River, where no barrier exists

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced a plan to extend the border wall and have it cut across the Tijuana River where the river enters the U.S. in San Ysidro, Calif.

It’s approximately 0.2 miles across the Tijuana River. The new wall would connect existing walls that end at the east and west banks of the river. The proposed wall would include a bridge, a vertical lift gate to allow the water to flow below, lighting, a 20-foot wide roadway and a maintenance walkway.

The wall would be supported by a series of 30-foot-tall bollards or steel planks anchored on the river bottom.

Courtesy Google Maps

Just down stream, a berm at least 4 feet tall will also be constructed for debris control.

According to Border Patrol, the project is covered by a waiver of environmental laws by the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

This is just downriver from where the Tijuana River enters the U.S. A CBP plan calls for the border wall to be built above the channel. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Environmentalists say during major storms the water runoff through here would be too strong and would bring down the proposed border wall and its foundation. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“Right now in this channel there is no physical barrier preventing people from making those illegal entries,” Border Patrol spokesman Agent Justin Castrejon said.

Some aren’t sure the project will work due to the area and the river’s potential currents during major storms.

“That’s a tremendous amount of water flowing through that river,” said Paloma Aguirre, an Imperial Beach councilwoman and area environmentalist. “Nothing can stop the flow that is that strong. There’s huge concerns if you impede the flow, the hydrological flow. There’s going to be stagnant water, there will be mosquitos, there are a number of species that carry deadly diseases the quality of life will diminish in the area.”

According to Castrejon, they welcome comments like the ones made by Aguirre. CBP is seeking information and data on potential impacts to the environment, culture, quality of life, and commerce.

“All comments will be considered, and we will document what we get,” said Castrejon.

People are encouraged to email their ideas and comments for the project at sandiegocomments@cbp.dhs.gov, they will be accepted through September 24.

