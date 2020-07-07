Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,028 deaths/ 23,856 cases IL: 7,020 deaths/ 147,251 cases.
CDC adds four new symptoms to coronavirus list

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The CDC recently adding several new symptoms of the novel coronavirus to its list. Congestion, runny nose, nausea, and diarrhea now join the federal health agency’s growing list of symptoms for COVID-19.

Other symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, and a new loss of taste or smell.

Symptoms can range from mild to severe with most people beginning to experience them two to 14-days following exposure.

