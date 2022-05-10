ST. LOUIS – The Centers for Disease Control invites the public to discuss what officials call a historic rise in gun deaths. Officials will discuss the latest findings in their Vital Signs report. A press release states there was a 35% rise in gun homicides. By 2020, that made for the highest number in 25 years. It also states that gun-related suicides remained high. The CDC will discuss the findings with journalists and the public in a virtual meeting at 12 p.m. Tuesday. Here are the dial-in instructions for community members.

