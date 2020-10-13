CDC grants St. Louis City nearly $1 million to help fight STD’s

ST. LOUIS – The CDC has granted St. Louis City nearly $1 million dollars to help increase local community approaches to address sexually transmitted diseases.

St. Louis has been near or at the top of federal rankings for poor sexual health outcomes. In 2019, St. Louis City cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis made up one-third of Missouri’s total cases.

Mayor Lyda Krewson believes the grant will allow focused efforts on the population in need.

“Although, STDs affect persons of all racial, cultural, socioeconomic, and religious beliefs, currently in our city these illnesses disproportionately burden the health of young African American men aged 18 – 29. We’ll use this funding to focus on that population.”

The City of St. Louis Department of Health plans to partner with academic institutions, STD service providers, and grassroots organizations to promote STD/HIV care.

“The health department’s leadership is dedicated to bringing resources to the City of St. Louis and St. Louis Region that will facilitate systemic change using approaches that support the achievement of health and racial equity, ” said Dr. Fredrick Echols acting director of health for the City of St. Louis.

The award will be at total of $933,121.00 over a three year period.

