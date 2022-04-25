ST. LOUIS – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide alert after several children developed hepatitis. Officials announced the alert on Thursday, April 21. Since October 2021, at least nine children in the United States developed hepatitis, swelling of the liver.

The CDC is not the only agency investigating this. On Tuesday, April 5, the World Health Organization received 10 reports of severe hepatitis in children. Three days later, that number jumped to 74 across the United Kingdom. Both the CDC and the WHO blame the adenovirus. The World Health Organization said some UK children also had the virus that causes COVID-19. The affected children were between 1 and 10 years old.

The CDC says the adenovirus vaccine is only available to military personnel. However, there are several ways parents can help their children. Officials recommend frequent handwashing; looking for nausea, fatigue, and loss of appetite in children; and making a doctor’s appointment if children show symptoms.

See the full list of symptoms and the alert at https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2022/s0421-hepatitis-alert.html.