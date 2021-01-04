CDC says nearly 90,000 Missourians have received COVID vaccine, over 170,000 Illinoisans vaccinated

ST. LOUIS – Multiple COVID vaccines have now been approved for use in the U.S. and the line for one is long.

The CDC said so far 218,800 vaccines have been distributed in Missouri. That is 3,565 per 100,000 people. 89,565 people have received their first dose of the vaccine. That is 1,459 per 100,000 people.

In Illinois, the CDC said 403,750 vaccines have been distributed. That is 3,186 per 100,000 people. 170,060 people have received their first dose of the vaccine. That is 1,342 per 100,000 people.

Missouri is currently in Phase 1A where the vaccine is targeted towards healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff. Illinois is also in their Phase 1A which focuses on giving the vaccine to people in the same categories as Missouri’s Phase 1A.

The healthcare workers being vaccinated in Phase 1A are ones who may have “direct or indirect exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and are unable to work from home” according to the state of Missouri.

On December 22 Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Phase 1A vaccinations will take until mid-February.

Illinois’ Phase 1B priority groups include persons 75 and older, sheltered population, homeless/day programs, inmates and frontline essential workers which includes first responders, childcare workers, teachers, education staff, water/wastewater workers, energy workers, critical manufacturing workers, food and agriculture workers.

Missouri has not yet finalized their Phase 1B priority groups.