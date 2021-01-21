‘Celebrate America’ inaugural concert features ties to St. Louis region

President Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Celebrating America concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, after his inauguration.. (Joshua Roberts/Pool photo via AP)

ST. LOUIS, MO- Viewers watching Wednesday nights “Celebrating America” concert presented by the Biden Inaugural Committee saw celebrities like Tom Hanks and Jon Bon Jovi, John Legend and Foo Fighters perform, but also saw some familiar faces to those in Missouri and Illinois.

Mike Hopkins, the Lebanon, Missouri native who went on to play football at Illinois before a career in NASA and most recently, a transfer to the Space Force, was one of four people aboard the International Space Station featured on camera, as Astronaut Kate Rubins spoke of their work in discovery.

Well, hello there, ⁦@IlliniFootball⁩ alumnus Mike Hopkins! Welcome to the inauguration stage — from space! Always making the 🔶🔷 proud! ⁦#Illini4Life pic.twitter.com/PKous1IwDH — Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) January 21, 2021

Vanderbilt soccer goalie and football placekicker Sarah Fuller, who became the first woman to appear in a Power 5 football conference game when she did so against Missouri last fall, introduced Vice President Kamala Harris, the nation’s first female Vice President.