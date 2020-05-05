Celebrating Cinco de Mayo amid coronavirus outbreak

ST. LOUIS, MO – Celebrating Cinco de Mayo is a big deal across the country, but it will look different this year. In most of Missouri, you can sit down and dine, while in parts of our region, stay at home orders are still effect.

Cinco de Mayo also happens to fall on Taco Tuesday this year, and things are now looking like a new normal, as at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Rock Hill Missouri.

Restaurants are still serving up food and celebrating Cinco de Mayo festivities during the COVID-19 pandemic but with a social distancing twist.

Last year Mexican restaurants were filled with crowds of people pouring into the streets drinking cold margaritas, eating, and enjoying music.

But this year St. Louis County remains under a stay at home order and restaurants are unable to open for dine-in service. Some restaurants are getting creative with their celebrations like at Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Rock Hill turning to carry-outs, curbside pick-up, and online orders.

However, it’s a different story in St. Charles and some surrounding communities.

Restaurants are now able to open their dining rooms with social distancing rules in place like at Pieology with social distant rules. Like placing tables 6 feet apart and X’s on the floor to limit the number of customers and they are constantly wiping down the tables with disinfectant. Mission Taco Joint, the West Coast style street food concept, announces Cinco de Mayo takeout kits for the whole family available for pre-order. Guests can place meal kit orders online that will be available for pick up at the Central West End location only at 398 North Euclid Avenue.

“Cinco de Mayo is historically an extremely busy day for us so we wanted to offer the option for guests to still celebrate, even if it’s from the comfort of their homes with their family,” said Adam Tilford, Co-Owner.