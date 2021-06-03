Celebrating National Donut Day Friday in St. Louis with a FREE treat

ST. LOUIS- June 4 is officially National Donut Day. Here’s a look at different places where you can score a free donut (while supplies last).
- QuikTrip: Just redeem the reward on the QT mobile app.
- Dunkin Donuts: Buy a beverage, get a free donut at participating locations.
- The Salvation Army will be distributing free donuts at Christian Hospital, Scott Air Force Base and the John Cochran VA Hospital.
The history of National Donut Day is traced back to the work done by Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies’, who delivered food, emotional and spiritual comfort to soldiers in France on the front lines during World War I.