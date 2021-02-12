Celebrating voices from St. Charles County only African-American High School

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – 1954 the United States Supreme Court in a landmark case Brown Vs. the Board of Education held that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional. But, before that decision, Black students living in St. Charles did not go to school with their white neighbors.

“Franklin School was completely black” said Yvonne Harrison.

Harrison, from Wright City, began her high school career at Franklin in 1953. She was one of the many Black students from outlying districts bussed from as far as 80 miles away.

“All of the black kids from Jonesburg, Warrenton, Wright City, Wentzville, and O’Fallon they all went to high school there. It was like a big congregation of us”, said Harrison.

Harrison says one of her greatest regrets was not taking a picture of the school bus where spent so much of her time.

While at Franklin, Harrison enjoyed home economics class and excelled at sewing. She says one of her fondest memories was cooking for classmates.

“My favorite teacher was Mrs. Alfreda, she took an interest in me”, said Harrison. “She could pick up on what I was good at, I really liked her”.

Even though she did not complete her high school education at Franklin, Harrison said she values the important lessons her teachers instilled.

“Why we have some much love, respect and admiration for them is because they taught us a lot of self-preservation. They taught us how to endure”

After the 1954 Supreme Court ruling on desegregation Harrison attended Wright City High School where she received her diploma.

Franklin School closed its doors in 1955 and the building is currently being redeveloped and converted into apartments.

According to Bob Bettis St. Charles Preservation Planner, developers have made it a priority to ensure that the historic architectural integrity of the building is maintained.

“We are happy, the building is not being torn down and allow us to still be recognized”, said Harrison.