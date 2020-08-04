Celebrity chef Robert Irvine helping restaurants during COVID-19

ST. LOUIS- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine is putting a new twist on his show ‘Restaurant Impossible’. He is revisiting some of the restaurants he’s helped in the past and giving them the tools to succeed during COVID-19 in a new show called ‘Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business’.

Irvine says the first time he visited these restaurants, they were failing because of problems they could control. When he found out some of those businesses closed due to COVID, he wanted to return and help them figure out how to reopen.

Irvine is visiting six different states and helping them implement practices for delivery, no-touch payment, and more.

He says the show brings a lot of emotion. He says he’s grown to know these families over the time and it is very difficult to see them struggling and not be able to give them a hug when they are going through such a touch time.

He has helped several restaurants in St. Louis, including Drake’s Place in Ferguson and Mama’s on the Hill.

The show ‘Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business’ airs on The Food Network at 8 p.m. CT.