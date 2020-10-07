Celebrity toy collector stops in St. Louis to offer cash for keepsakes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – They are those items from childhood that have been stored away up in attics and brought down to basements only to sit on shelves around the Midwest, just collecting dust. Tuesday afternoon, this antique toy collector was collecting stories from the past and paying for priceless vintage toys.

“What we do is buy them and a lot of our job is restoration and we do that and get them back out to collectors,” says Joel Magee, The Toy Scout.

Joel Magee is taking a four-city tour across the Midwest looking to find those collectibles that still occupy space in your mind and maybe some closet space at your mom’s. In today’s case, an old Barbie, Hot Wheels, Star Wars toys and a penny the size of a half dollar from 1833.

“My mother she didn’t throw anything out of our kid’s toys,” says Steve Schifko. “So, we’re kind of cleaning out the house and we’re finding it’s kind of like a treasure hunt.”

“I’m really shocked when people bring me stuff still in the package from decades ago. I say, ‘why didn’t any kid use this?’ They say, ‘My kid was always looking for items from Santa and I had to hide them. Then 40 years later here it is,’” says Magee.

Magee will be eyeballing old toys of the past through Wednesday at the courtyard by Marriott Creve Coeur. This collector who’s been featured on the show pawn stars will be looking to keep these keepsake items out of a landfill and into the hands of someone else looking for new memories of a childhood toy.

“Other people are like, ‘I never got good toys when I was a kid, it was always the kid across the street, so now I’m buying those toys,’” says Magee. “It’s kind of a lot of different reasons. Sentimental value, if you had it or sentimental value, if your neighbor had it and you want it now.”

Magee will be accepting toys from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from October 4 to October 7. He asks that people not clean their toys, just bring them how they are because a lot of times the wrong chemicals could damage them.

