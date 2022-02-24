Cell phone evidence leads to murder charges in University City shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KTVI)– Prosecutors have charged two men with murder and armed criminal action after two were shot Saturday night in University City.

Police were called to the 7800 block of Birchmont Avenue in University City around 8:30 Saturday night and found two shooting victims. A 24-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital. An 18-year-old was also shot.

According to court records, witnesses told police that the 24-year-old victim told others he was leaving the home on Birchmont to meet someone to purchase drugs when shots were fired. Police found a cell phone on the victim and evidence that the victim was going to buy drugs from Nathanael Brown-Shatto. When police went to Brown-Shatto’s last known address, they found him and Carlos Castellanos in a vehicle matching the description witnesses said they saw leaving the scene on Birchmont.

In a probable cause statement, police said that Castellanos told them the pair had gone to the address on Birchmont and shot the victim over a previous drug deal.

Both men are being held on $1,000,000 bond.