Center Ice Brewery closing Midtown St. Louis taproom

Center Ice Brewery will close its Midtown St. Louis taproom Saturday but continue to sell beer in stores and restaurants . Courtesy: Getty Images

ST. LOUIS–It may be fitting that the final night in business for a St. Louis Blues hockey bar comes as the team hosts the rival Chicago Blackhawks to town Saturday night.

Center Ice Brewery, located at 3126 Olive in Midtown, announced Thursday night that it was not renewing its lease on the taproom that has been open for the last five years. Service will end Saturday, including the shuttle to Blues home games.

“We can’t thank you all enough for your support over the last 5+ years. From watching the Blues win the Stanley Cup to sharing a pint on a casual Sunday, we have been lucky to spend this time growing and learning with you,” a Facebook announcement about the news read Thursday night. “This isn’t the end.”

The brewery says it will continue to sell its beer in local stores and restaurants.