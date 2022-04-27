ST. LOUIS – Centerstone offers a child abuse prevention class online Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

A 2021 nationwide study showed an increase in calls to the Childhelp Hotline in 2020, compared to 2019. Researchers also found fewer reports coming from school and daycare staff, while those facilities closed or taught virtually. They also saw an increase in text reports. Researchers believe many abused kids and teens were reaching out for help from home.

Now, another school year is ​ending. However, summer camp will start soon. Centerstone will tell educators how to spot and stop child abuse. They will also offer continuing education credits to medical and mental health professionals.

Click here to register for the class.