ST. LOUIS – Affinia Healthcare and Central Baptist Church have teamed up to offer free COVID-19 testing.

Walk-up or drive-in testing will be available from 9:00 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the church located on Washington Boulevard in downtown St. Louis.

Although it is not required people can pre-register online at www.cbcstl.org. No medical information is needed but a valid state ID or driver’s license is required.