Central West End double homicide suspect has violent criminal record

ST. LOUIS–The same Javonn Nettles, 28, now charged with the murders of Dmyah Fleming, 7, and her father, Darrion Rankin-Fleming, 26, the Central West End in January, was a passenger in a stolen, crashed, and bullet-riddled SUV on Page near Taylor in North St. Louis in 2017.

A police officer shot and killed Nettles’ alleged accomplice, Davion Henderson,18, after police said Henderson pointed a gun at the officer from the crashed SUV. Police found two loaded guns with Nettles and a juvenile in the vehicle. They survived.

Sam Dotson was the St. Louis Police chief at the time.

“Two guns, 1 had an extended high capacity magazine in it,” he lamented, “(with Henderson) pointing (a gun) at officers after they intended to elude officers in a stolen vehicle.”

FOX2 has learned Nettles was already on probation at that time, after pleading guilty to robbery, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest for a 2011 carjacking when he was 18. Police caught him hiding in bushes after his accomplice crashed that stolen vehicle.

After the 2017 incident, prosecutors said Nettles was responsible for police killing his alleged accomplice.

Nettles was booked on second-degree murder, illegal weapons, tampering, and resisting arrest charges. A prosecutor argued in court that his probation should be revoked, saying: “the facts show defendant, while on probation (for carjacking), was with a convicted felon in a stolen car with two loaded guns.”

Nettles ended up being released after a grand jury cleared him of the charges issuing ‘No True Bill’ saying only that there was “insufficient evidence to obtain a conviction.”

Nettles also had an active warrant issued just 10 days ago, for failing to appear in a felony marijuana possession case.

