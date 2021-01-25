Central West End murder victims identified as father and 7-year-old daughter

ST. LOUIS – A man and his 7-year-old daughter have been identified as the latest victims of violence in St. Louis City.

Darrion Fleming, 27, and daughter Dmyah were shot and killed Sunday evening in Central West End.

Family members said Dmyah was a straight-A student and the center of her father’s life.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they were shot inside their car around 8 p.m. on Laclede Avenue near Sarah Street. It’s unclear why they were in the area.

There are several popular bars and restaurants in the same block where the deadly shooting happened.

Police believe the gunman knew Fleming. This was not a drive-by shooting.

Investigators will look at surveillance cameras close to the shooting scene.

Darrion Fleming died at the scene; Dmyah died later at a nearby hospital.

Residents and business owners in the area said they heard multiple gunshots.

St. Louis Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Darrion Fleming and Dmyah Fleming.