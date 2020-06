CENTERVILLE, Ill. – A fire heavily damaged a vacant nightclub in Centreville, Illinois.

The fire started on the second floor of the building on Old Missouri Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Monday.

Responders had to bring water tankers from nearby communities to control flames. The nearest hydrant was 1,000 feet away.

The building took heavy damaged and partially collapsed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Overnight fire in Centreville Illinois 6800 block of Old Missouri Ave details on Fox2News in the morning. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/8hDQoontRH — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 16, 2020