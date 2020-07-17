CEO’s walk downtown to raise awareness for cancer and living an active lifestyle

ST. LOUIS – A group of local CEO’s were seen taking to the St. Louis streets early Thursday morning.

They’re raising awareness about the importance an active lifestyle plays in cancer prevention.

The CEO’s against Cancer group walks to raise awareness for Fit 2 Be Free from cancer.

They passed by some of the doors of hope too. The Hope is Home 42 Doors of Hope campaign raises funds for the renovation of Hope Lodge St. Louis. Each door tells a different story of cancer either of the artist themselves or from someone in their family.