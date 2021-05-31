Ceremony at Jefferson Barracks honors veterans on Memorial Day

ST. LOUIS – A ceremony at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will pay tribute to fallen military members and their families this Memorial Day.

150,000 flags were placed in the south county cemetery. A flag was placed at every grave over the weekend.

This event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Boy Scouts, Girl scouts and American Heritage Girls took part in placing the flags. It happened over several days to ensure social distancing.

“You’re respecting people who have died. It just feels right to do so,” scout Mackenzie Mack said.

Veterans Affairs will honor veterans with a wreath-laying ceremony Monday. The ceremony will include speeches, a moment of silence, the playing of taps, and a rifle volley. It should all take about 15 minutes.

This ceremony is not open to the public.