Chabad of Chesterfield holds 9th annual Menorah Parade, makes big announcement

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — For the ninth consecutive year, the Chabad of Chesterfield hosted nearly 100 cars for its Chanukah Car Menorah Parade.

Parades often have people lined up as they watch the parade pass them by. Chabad of Chesterfield Co-director Chanala Rubenfield said this parade is different because people get to drive in the parade.

“When we started the parade, it was something that people really really liked and enjoyed so we’ve been doing it ever since,” Rubenfield said.

The cars were crowned with menorah’s and drove from Central Park in Chesterfield to a special announcement from the Chabad of Chesterfield’s new property.

“It’s just a piece of land but it’s exciting for the community to be to see where that’s going to be,” Rubenfield said.

Jackson Blumoff, 9, was one of the many at the event and was enjoying his second Chanukah Menorah car parade.

“I like driving around and seeing a bunch of people,” Blumoff said.

He also enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing the message of Chanukah.

“Chanukah is a holiday too and you don’t have to be Jewish to celebrate it, but you can,” he said.

The Menorah concluded with a giant gelt drop at the end celebrating the new property.

“It’s really just a lot of fun, Jewish pride and spreading the light, which is really the message of Chanukah,” Rubenfield said.

