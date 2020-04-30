Breaking News
Chain reaction crash on I-44 in leaves 1 dead

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – Authorities say a chain reaction crash on Interstate 44 in eastern Missouri has left one man dead. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened Wednesday morning near St. Clair.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 10 a.m. when a sport utility vehicle driven by 67-year-old Kevin Broshous, of Sullivan, lost control, hit a guardrail and veered back into the interstate’s westbound lanes.

Broshous’ SUV was then hit by a semitrailer, which jackknifed across the westbound lanes, causing two more semitrailers to crash into it. Broshous died at the scene. The patrol says no one else was hurt.

