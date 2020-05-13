Chalk art and messages line St. Mary’s Hospital in a show of support

ST. LOUIS – It’s a special week for healthcare workers that some community members didn’t think should go unnoticed, so they created a display outside of St. Mary’s Hospital.

Rain may fade some of the messages, but the support is still going strong for National Nurses and Hospital Week.

The pictures and messages etched in chalk around the circle drive at St. Mary’s Hospital say it all: “Thank you healthcare heroes”; “We appreciate you”.

“You come into work and you see those out there but then throughout the day you can look out the windows and see them on the ground which puts a smile on people’s faces,” said a nurse.

National Nursing Home Week is up next and runs until May 19th.