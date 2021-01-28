Challenger Learning Center in Ferguson honors teachers on 35th anniversary of Challenger disaster

ST. LOUIS – Thursday is the 35th anniversary of the space shuttle challenger disaster. Among those lost was the first teacher in space, Christa McAuliffe.

There is a tribute to teachers Thursday at the Challenger Learning Center in Ferguson.

St. Louis astronaut Bob Behnken will help honor seven area teachers. They were nominated by students for inspiring them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering or math.

The event will be streamed live at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the learning center’s YouTube channel.