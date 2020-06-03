Challenger Learning Center is offering virtual summer camps

ST. LOUIS – The Challenger Learning Camp is offering summer camps virtually for children age 8 and up. The camps will be offered during June and July with some classes offering instruction to build robots and drones.

All of the virtual maker camps will include the cost of the kit, camp t-shirt and will be shipped to your home.

Below is a list of the camps being offered:

Robotics Camp

Ages 12 and up

1:00-3:00 PM CDT

Campers will receive an educational robotics kit valued at over $125. During the week of camp, CLC staff will meet with the campers online for 2 hours a day to provide building strategies and offer troubleshooting as they work through assembly. Campers will then be guided through the basics of coding to program their robots and use these skills to make the robot complete more complex tasks each day. Each camper should have access to a device with the ability to download a free iOS or Android app.

July 13-17 (Competition Bot): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-robotics-camp-tickets-107708300426 Cost: $195

July 27-31 (Explorer Bot): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-robotics-camp-week-2-tickets-107709923280

Cost: $220

Drone Camp

Ages 12 and up

1:00-3:00 PM CDT

Campers will receive an education drone kit valued at over $100. During the week of camp, CLC staff will meet with campers virtually to coach them in drone assembly and coding. Campers will practice with drone simulation software and work together to complete drone missions. Each camper should have access to a device with the ability to download a free iOS or Android app.

July 20-24: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-drone-camp-tickets-107710583254

Cost: $195

Ground Control Camps

In these week-long experiences, campers will take on the roles of scientists and engineers working together from around the world to launch robotic probes that explore our solar system. Each day, the small crew will gather (remotely) with Challenger Learning Center staff for one hour to complete team building, learn about space exploration, and advance their mission. Then, on their own time, crew members must use creative problem solving to complete challenges using only the materials they have at home. Requirements: Access to Zoom during scheduled time (computer access recommended). Commitment to attending all 5 days of program.

There are still a few spots left in our June Advanced Virtual camps and we’ve opened up three additional Junior Camps in July.

Prizes given to campers who participate in all 5 daily sessions and complete all five DIY challenges.

Cost: Suggested donation of $50 per camper. Donations of any amount qualify campers for a t-shirt.

Advanced Ground Control Camp

Ages 12-15

1:00-2:00 PM CDT

June 8-12 (Advanced Mission to Mars): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/105026779926

June 15-19 (Advanced Mission to the Moon): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/105434369036

June 22-26 (Advanced Mission to Mars): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/105434459306

Junior Ground Control Camp

Ages 8-11

10:00-11:00 AM CDT

July 13-18 (Junior Mission to Mars):

July 20-24 (Junior Mission to the Moon):

July 27- 31 (Junior Mission to Mars): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ground-control-camp-junior-mission-to-mars-week-6-tickets-107616423620