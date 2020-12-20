Chaminade grad Jakobi Buchanan scores game-winning TD for Army over Air Force

The Army Black Knights are the winners of the 2020 Commander-In-Chief’s trophy, and have a Chaminade graduate to thank in part for it.

Sophomore Jakobi Buchanan capped an 80-yard drive with his sixth touchdown of the season with less than a minute and a half to play Saturday to put Army ahead of the Air Force.

“The plays that some of these guys came up with individually and just that last drive when the offense takes it 80 yards when we absolutely had to have it just says a lot about their grit and their toughness and their will,” Army Head Coach Jeff Monken said afterward. “It was a great day.”

Credit: Army

“Especially on that final drive, everybody on the offense had one goal that was to score a touchdown,” Buchanan said. “There’s eight minutes left and that’s perfectly what we do, have a good old fashioned football drive and we never once flinched – even when we got to fourth down, we knew we had to convert and that’s exactly what we did.”

Buchanan finishes the regular season as Army’s most prolific running back, with 474 yards rushing, second on the team only to QB Tyler Tyhier.

Army is 9-2 heading into the Independence Bowl, against an opponent to be announced Sunday.

