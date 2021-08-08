Chance of strong storms Sunday afternoon and evening

ST. LOUIS – Scattered strong to potentially severe storms are expected to develop later this afternoon into the evening. The timing for the highest severe threat looks to be from about 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. Locally heavy rain will also be possible. The tornado threat is overall low, but slightly higher across southwest Missouri.

As we lose daytime heating these storms should diminish some. However, areas of heavy rain and thunder will continue late tonight into early Monday.

Monday morning will bring lingering rain chances that become much more spotty by late morning.