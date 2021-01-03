Chances of snow locally builds excitement in many

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Light flurries are coating areas along I-44 heading eastbound into Illinois.

Residents share how they are enjoying the winter weather and their anticipation for snow. 

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News