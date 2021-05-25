Charge changed for Patricia McCloskey in gun-waving case; harassment now an option

Mark and Patricia McCloskey at their home during June 28, 2020, protest. The McCloskey’s on Nov. 6, 2020 sued over the dissemination of this image, alleging it was taken on their property (Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

ST. LOUIS– A special prosecutor has amended the charges against Patricia McCloskey, the woman who waved a gun at a racial injustice protestors last summer in the Central West End.

Special prosecutor Richard Callahan said he filed a new indictment giving jurors the alternative of convicting McCloskey of misdemeanor harassment instead of the weapons charge.

Last year, a grand jury indicted Patricia and her husband Mark McCloskey on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.

The alternative charge would also drop the evidence tampering count.

Callahan will soon decide if he will amend charges against Mark McCloskey.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner released a statement saying:

Our thorough review of the evidence led us to file appropriate charges in the McCloskey cases. Unfortunately, our office was disqualified from these cases, and it would be inappropriate for me to comment on the decisions of the appointed special prosecutor. Kim Gardner