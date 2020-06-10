Charge: Man threatened to kill ‘every Arab’ at a St. Louis County gas station

FILE – This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo shows the oil producer BP company logo at a petrol station in London. BP, a major player on Alaska’s North Slope for decades, is selling all of its Alaska assets, the company announced Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Hilcorp Alaska is purchasing BP interests in both the Prudhoe Bay oil field and the trans-Alaska pipeline for $5.6 billion, BP announced in a release.(AP Photo/Caroline Spiezio, File)

ST. LOUIS – A Missouri man is accused of threatening to kill “every Arab” at a BP gas station in a St. Louis suburb. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 41-year-old Willie C. Davis of St. Louis County was charged with making a terrorist threat. He allegedly called police dispatch multiple times Monday saying he wanted to kill Arabs working at the BP station in Berkeley, Missouri.

No lawyer is listed for him in court records. Davis told officers who showed up at his home that he was upset about a friend having been shot at the gas station.