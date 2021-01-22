Charges filed against Edwardsville massage therapist for inappropriate conduct with two woman

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A man has been charged with sexually abusing one woman and battering another while working at Float Edwardsville as a massage therapist.

The charges have been made against Christopher S. McKee by the Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine for allegedly sexually abusing one 32-year-old woman during a massage on January 16, 2021 and allegedly battering another 32-year-old woman on November 12, 2020.

Both alleged incidents happened during massages at Float Edwardsville. McKee is being held on $30,000 bond.

The Edwardsville Police Department asks anyone who has any information regarding these incidents or who may have been a victim of McKee, to contact Edwardsville Police Department Detective Mark Lask at 618-656-2131.