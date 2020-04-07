Breaking News
IL: 380 deaths/13,549 cases; MO: 53 deaths/3,037 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
President Trump gives daily coronavirus briefing from White House
Charges filed in disappearance of Missouri man in 2018

FULTON, Mo. – A man has been charged with abandoning a corpse in the case of a central Missouri man who was missing for more than a year before his remains were found. Sheriffs departments in Audrain and Callaway counties say 39-year-old Timothy Sullins, of Raymondsville, was charged in the death of Matthew Beauchamp, of Mexico.

Beauchamp had not been seen since September 2018. His remains were found on a county road west of Mokane in December. Authorities believe Beauchamp may died from a drug overdose at a Callaway County home in 2018. Investigators allege Sullins and another person moved Beauchamp’s body. The second person has since died.

