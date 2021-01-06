Charges filed in Ferguson major case homicide, vehicle still sought

FERGUSON, Mo- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced Wednesday that a St. Louis County man has been arrested in connection with the region’s first homicide of 2021.

John M. Thompson has been charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The announcement says the circumstances leading up to the shooting death of Rashon Butler after 8pm January 1st on the 300 block of Dellwood are still under investigation.

According to court documents, surveillance video shows Thompson waiting for Butler to leave a nearby gas station before following him in a vehicle to the home on Dellwood. Police say Thompson was wearing an ankle monitor being tracked by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and can be placed at the scene where the victim was shot.

Authorities are still looking for a vehicle in connection with the incident. Anyone with knowledge of a 2014 white Ford Escape with Missouri plates (LF8J6R) tinted windows, a moon roof, a broken front passenger window and a broken front passenger window should contact the Major Case Squad at (314) 522-3100 x 5224 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).