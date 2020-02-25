Charges filed in Maryland Heights Community Center killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old man with Monday night's shooting that claimed the life of a coworker at the Maryland Heights Community Center.

The shooting took place just after 8 p.m.

Investigators said the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Michael Joseph Honkomp, was a part-time janitor at the facility. Honkomp had been sent home for disciplinary reasons earlier in the day and was angry about it.

The suspect returned to the community center and had a brief conversation with Maria Lucas at the front desk before shooting her with a 9mm handgun. Lucas died at the scene.

A Maryland Heights police officer was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. He ran into the facility and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Honkomp was wounded and then taken to a local hospital.

Prosecutors charged Honkomp with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault on a special victim, one count of resisting arrest, and three counts of armed criminal action.