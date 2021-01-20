Charges filed in Oct. 2020 murder in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 23-year-old man in connection with an Oct. 2020 shooting that claimed the life of a 27-year-old.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2020, near the intersection of Riverview Boulevard and Switzer Drive in north city.

Police arrived at the scene and found the victim, identified as 27-year-old Staveion Durham. Durham was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A second victim told police he exchanged gunfire with the suspects after being involved in a car accident. The suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan.

This other victim was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries he suffered in the accident.

Investigators eventually identified and located a suspect for the shooting – 23-year-old Marlon Hampton.

Hampton was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and stealing of a firearm (felony).

Marlon Hampton