Charges issued for suspects in funeral home van theft

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. – A man and woman have been charged after stealing a funeral home van Thursday from a north St. Louis County QuikTrip with a body inside.

Police were called to the gas station at Highway 367 and Parker Road in the Spanish Lake area of North County around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The William C. Harris Funeral Home van was left running and unattended at a gas pump.

Because of surveillance video, police believe Brian Schaake of Springfield, Ill. entered the van through the driver’s side and Christina Kalb entered the passenger side.

They then drove away, stealing the van.

Police said someone spotted the stolen white cargo van and called the police. The suspects were apparently inside a Walmart in Festus shopping in the sporting goods aisle.

Schaake and Kalb were arrested in the Walmart.

Schakke has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle.

The St. Louis County Police Department said Schaake may not appear in court because his most recent address is from out of state and it appears he is homeless.

Kalb has been charged with a misdemeanor of tampering with a motor vehicle – second degree. More information about Kalb has yet to be released.