Murder charges filed in shooting of Illinois police officer

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A man accused of fatally shooting an Illinois police officer has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Scott Hyden

The suspect, Scott Hyden, 31, was also charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.

Officer Tyler Timmins, with the Pontoon Beach Police Department, died Tuesday after Hyden allegedly opened fire at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 111.

Illinois State Police investigators said Timmins approached a suspected stolen vehicle when the suspect fired shots, striking him. Timmins was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Hyden was arrested at the scene. He is currently being held without bond at the Madison County jail.

Timmins was just 36 years old, and 14 of those years were spent as a police officer. He joined the Pontoon Beach police force last year after serving on three other departments in Madison County.

“Officer Tyler Timmins dedicated his life to serving and protecting the citizens of Madison County,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a press release. “We all thank him – and thank his family – for his incredible and heroic life.”

A Pontoon Beach police unit vehicle with flowers and other memorials on it honoring Officer Timmins now sits outside the Pontoon Beach Police Department.

The memorial started Tuesday and continues to grow.