ST. LOUIS – A new survey uncovers the single greatest barrier to buying an electric vehicle and it’s not the cost.

A consumer reports survey says the logistics of getting the electric vehicle to charge is the top concern among people when it comes to considering an electric vehicle.

The poll of 8,000 people said more than a third would buy one as their next car purchase, but the top objections were charging logistics, the number of miles the vehicle can go per charge, and cost and maintenance.

Those most willing to buy were male, younger-aged, living in urban areas, highly educated, and with a high household income.